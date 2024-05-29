New Zealand Building Permits April: -1.9% m/m

prior -0.2%

For the y/y +6.0%

the first increase in the number of new homes consented when compared with the same month in the previous year, since September 2022

Stats NZ with the caveat on the y/y :

There were 20 working days in April 2024 compared with 17 in April 2023, with Good Friday falling in March in 2024. More working days in a month means more time for building consent authorities to issue consents for new homes.

NZD/USD barely moving on this data point

