NZ bulidng permits data dipped a little on the month. Its a choppy data series but the yearly performance is not encouraging. S

Says Stas NZ:

  • “The annual number of new homes consented has continued to decrease from its peak of 51,015 in the year ended May 2022”

***

I'm a bit slow to this data, apologies if you were awaiting it.

I've been busy on the yen. And, to be honest, pissing off quite a few people! Check the comments to the posts.

I think this one wins the 'triggered' award:

It looks like I'm gonna have to spend the day ion the naughty corner ;-)

Earlier:

USD/JPY update ... up 250 points from the lows now (yeah, down 200 from where we started too .... life's all about balance!)

usdyen update 250 200 points 02 May 2024 2