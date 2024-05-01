NZ bulidng permits data dipped a little on the month. Its a choppy data series but the yearly performance is not encouraging. S
Says Stas NZ:
- “The annual number of new homes consented has continued to decrease from its peak of 51,015 in the year ended May 2022”
