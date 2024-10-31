New Zealand Building Permits for September 2024: +2.6% m/m

prior revised to -5.2%, from -5.3%

For the y/y +1.6%

***

Building consents data in New Zealand tracks the number and value of construction projects approved by councils. This includes residential, commercial, and industrial builds.

The data is used in helping to gauge economic health, housing supply, and demand trends, as it reflects investor and consumer confidence in the construction sector. Further, analysts use it to predict shifts in the property market. Statistics

New Zealand regularly publishes this data, often with detailed breakdowns by region, type of dwelling, and project scale.

Here we focus pretty much on the headline.