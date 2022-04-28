New Zealand ANZ business survey for April
Business Confidence -42.0
- prior -41.9
Activity Outlook +8.0
- prior +3.3
ANZ:
- Inflation pressures remain intense, with inflation expectations sharply higher, though pricing intentions eased slightly. There are clear signs of easing inflation pressure in the construction sector.
- Firms are wary about the outlook but employment and investment intentions are holding up reasonably well;
- The outlook for residential construction is weakening rapidly – the divergence between residential and commercial construction intentions is unprecedented;
- Omicron disruption is easing.