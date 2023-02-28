ANZ New Zealand business survey for February
Business confidence for February -43.3%
- prior -52%
Activity -9.2%
- prior -15.8%
ANZ comment;
- Pricing intentions continue to inch lower but inflation expectations remain stuck around 6%.
- There was a marked drop in expected wage growth, however.
And highlight the key themes of the February survey:
- Activity measures rose, led by the construction and services sectors.
- Inflation and pricing indicators barely moved; pressures clearly remain intense