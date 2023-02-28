ANZ New Zealand business survey for February

Business confidence for February -43.3%

  • prior -52%

Activity -9.2%

  • prior -15.8%

ANZ comment;

  • Pricing intentions continue to inch lower but inflation expectations remain stuck around 6%.
  • There was a marked drop in expected wage growth, however.

And highlight the key themes of the February survey:

  • Activity measures rose, led by the construction and services sectors.
  • Inflation and pricing indicators barely moved; pressures clearly remain intense
New Zealand business confidence 28 February 2023