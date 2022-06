ANZ NZ Business Survey for June

Business confidence -62.6%

prior -55.6%

Activity outlook -9.1%

prior -4.7%

ANZ comment:

The suite of activity indicators were weaker across the board. Expected profitability is particularly dire.

Supply-side issues continue to dominate the list of firms’ biggest problems, consistent with inflation pressures that are still intense.

Not good indications in this:

more to come