New Zealand Card Spending Total for April is +0.9%

prior +0.1%

Card Spending Retail:

-0.4% m/m

prior -0.7%

-3.8% y/y

prior -2.3%

---

Data for purchases made in New Zealand on debit, credit and store cards.

Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.