New Zealand data - ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence

April's result comes in at an improved, but still awful, 79.3

prior 77.7

ANZ's Key points

The proportion of people who believe it is a good time to buy a major household item, a key retail indicator, lifted 1 point to -31.

Inflation expectations eased from 5.4% to 5.2%. They have been bouncing around a narrow range for the last six months.

