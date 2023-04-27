New Zealand data - ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence

April's result comes in at an improved, but still awful, 79.3

  • prior 77.7

ANZ's Key points

  • The proportion of people who believe it is a good time to buy a major household item, a key retail indicator, lifted 1 point to -31.
  • Inflation expectations eased from 5.4% to 5.2%. They have been bouncing around a narrow range for the last six months.

On those inflation expectations:

New Zealand inflation expectations 28 April 2023