ANZ's survey of consumer confidence for September 2023 comes in at 86.4
- prior 85.4
As part of the survey ANZ assesses consumer inflation expectations. Two-year ahead expectation came in at 4.2%
- prior 4.6%
- lowest reading since March of 2021
---
Note that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meet next week. An on-hold decision is a near unanimous expectation.
- ANZ expect a more hawkish tone from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand next week
- expect the RBNZ to keep the OCR unchanged at 5.5% at next week’s Monetary Policy Review (MPR), while striking a more hawkish tone.