ANZ's survey of consumer confidence for September 2023 comes in at 86.4

  • prior 85.4

As part of the survey ANZ assesses consumer inflation expectations. Two-year ahead expectation came in at 4.2%

  • prior 4.6%
  • lowest reading since March of 2021

Note that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meet next week. An on-hold decision is a near unanimous expectation.

