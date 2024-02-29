ANZ Consumer Confidence Index from New Zealand for January 2024 moves 1.0% higher (prior +0.5%)
NZD/USD tends not to swing around too much in the immediate aftermath of this release. Today is no different, dribbling a few ticks lower:
