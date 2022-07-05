Down 0.4% m/m, in local currency terms the index gained 0.7% due to the NZD continuing to depreciate against the currencies of many of New Zealand's trading partners.

ANZ remark on global shipping:

Global shipping prices have generally eased over the past month, with the volatile Baltic Dry Index falling 15% in June.

However, the China Containerised Freight Indices have started to lift again recently.

Despite the overall improvements, many New Zealand exporters continue to report challenges in moving goods to market in a timely manner. Shipping costs are expected to remain elevated until supply chains start to consistently function in a more efficient manner.