The index tracks the prices of 17 of New Zealand's major commodity exports, including dairy products, meat, wool, forestry products, and seafood.

Fell 1.3% m/m in November

vs. prior +2.9%

In New Zealand dollar terms, the index fell 2.5% m/m as the NZ dollar trade weighted index lifted 0.2%

As part of this report ANZ look each month at gGlobal shipping prices. For November: