New Zealand November 2024 Business Survey

Business confidence 64.9%

  • prior 65.7

Activity outlook 48.0%

  • prior 45.9

ANZ comments:

  • Business confidence eased 1 point to +65 in November, but expected own activity rose 2 points to +48.
  • Experienced own activity rose a point to -10, while past employment lifted from -15 to -12.
  • Pricing intentions fell 2 points to a net 42% of firms intending to raise prices in the next 3 months. The average amount by which they intend to raise eased from 1.7% to 1.6%.
  • In good news for the RBNZ, inflation expectations dropped markedly from 2.8% to 2.5%, likely impacted by the Q3 CPI print of 2.2% y/y.
New Zealand businsess confidence 28 November 2024

