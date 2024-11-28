New Zealand November 2024 Business Survey
Business confidence 64.9%
- prior 65.7
Activity outlook 48.0%
- prior 45.9
ANZ comments:
- Business confidence eased 1 point to +65 in November, but expected own activity rose 2 points to +48.
- Experienced own activity rose a point to -10, while past employment lifted from -15 to -12.
- Pricing intentions fell 2 points to a net 42% of firms intending to raise prices in the next 3 months. The average amount by which they intend to raise eased from 1.7% to 1.6%.
- In good news for the RBNZ, inflation expectations dropped markedly from 2.8% to 2.5%, likely impacted by the Q3 CPI print of 2.2% y/y.
