New Zealand data - the ANZ World Commodity Price Index for January 2025:

+1.8% m/m

+0.1% prior

+14.6% y/y

+15% prior

In NZD terms (the New Zealand dollar fell in January, pushing up the index in NZD terms)

+3.2% m/m

prior +3.6%

+25.1% y/y

prior +24.7%

***

As part of the report is ANZ's look at shipping costs:

Global shipping prices were mixed.

The well-publicised but volatile Baltic Dry Index fell a whopping 31% during the month to its lowest level since early 2023.

The China Containerized Index, which measures the cost of shipping into and out of China, was flat, as was the Harper Peterson Index.

***

Its been a busy day so far in New Zealand: