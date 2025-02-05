New Zealand data - the ANZ World Commodity Price Index for January 2025:

+1.8% m/m

  • +0.1% prior

+14.6% y/y

  • +15% prior

In NZD terms (the New Zealand dollar fell in January, pushing up the index in NZD terms)

+3.2% m/m

  • prior +3.6%

+25.1% y/y

  • prior +24.7%

***

As part of the report is ANZ's look at shipping costs:

  • Global shipping prices were mixed.
  • The well-publicised but volatile Baltic Dry Index fell a whopping 31% during the month to its lowest level since early 2023.
  • The China Containerized Index, which measures the cost of shipping into and out of China, was flat, as was the Harper Peterson Index.
anz global shipping costs 05 February 2025 2

***

Its been a busy day so far in New Zealand: