ANZ World Commodity Price Index

+1.3% m/m in March

-17.4% y/y (prior -15.3%)

In local currency terms the index gained 2.7% m/m, supported by a 0.4% m/m easing of the NZD against the Trade Weighted Index

As part of this report ANZ remark on global shipping rates:

generally trended higher in March

This was particularly evident in the Baltic Dry Index, which was driven up by stronger trade across the Atlantic as more goods were exported from China

The recent increase in energy prices is likely to stem further falls in shipping costs.