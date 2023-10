Data for building consents in NZ for August 2023, down 6.7% m/m

previous was -5.4%

for the y/y -17%

Commentary from the statistics folks in the NZ government:

“This figure continues the downward trend from the peak of 51,015 in the year ended May 2022,”

“However, the number of new homes consented in the year ended August 2023 is still at a higher level than any 12-month period prior to 2021.”

NZD/USD little changed, circa 0.5995.

Earlier from NZ: