The latest from the ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index, for August 2023.

Up 1.6% m/m to 85.0 and still deeply pessimistic

July was -2.1% to 83.7

ANZ note two key points:

Consumer confidence rose 1 point in August to 85.0, with the lift driven by an increase in the question of whether it’s a good time to buy a major household item, which rose from -39% to -31%.

Inflation expectations were virtually unchanged at 4.6%.

More on those inflation expectations in the survey: