New Zealand data, the BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) long-run average is around 53.

March drops to 48.1

  • prior 52.0

Commentary from the report:

  • BusinessNZ’s Director, Advocacy Catherine Beard said that the numbers behind the main March result showed the manufacturing sector facing some stiff headwinds ahead.
  • BNZ Senior Economist, Craig Ebert stated that “disappointing as New Zealand’s March PMI was, it wasn’t especially negative in longer-term context. Neither was it much out of line with manufacturing readings across the world of late”.
nz manufacturing pmi march 2023