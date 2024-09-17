NZD/USD not showing much response. Currently up a few wee tics around 0.6189.

The data focus for the week is Q2 GDP due Thursday local NZ time.

The current account represents the most comprehensive gauge of a nation's international financial interactions. It encapsulates not just the exchange of goods and services, but also earnings from foreign investments and payments made on investments from abroad within NZ. In addition, it covers transfers like overseas aid and remittances.

