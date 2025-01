New Zealand Trade Balance for December month 2024 +219mn NZD, a handy sruplus

prior -435mn

Annual Trade deficit narrows to -7.67bn

prior -8.26bn

December Exports 6.84bn NZD

prior 6.42bn

Imports 6.62bn NZD ... falling imports is not necessarily a sign of a strong economy

prior 6.85bn

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is on a rate cutting path