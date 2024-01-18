The BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) slumped even further into contraction in December, to 43.1

from 46.5 in November

lowest level since October

has been in contraction for ten consecutive months

second lowest of 2023

BusinessNZ says:

July-December activity averaged only 45.0

In December the key sub-index of Production (40.5) was at its lowest point for a non-lockdown COVID month since March 2009

BNZ comments: