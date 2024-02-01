ANZ's survey of consumer confidence for January 2024 comes in at 93.6
- prior 93.1
Comments from ANZ's report:
- Inflation expectations bounced back, lifting from 3.9% to 4.3%.
- but are still trending downward quite sharply.
- Household inflation expectations are of secondary importance insofar as households don’t set prices, but their expectations matter insofar as they can impact wage demands and also the ease with which businesses can pass through price increases.
- The fact that petrol prices remain well off their highs has likely helped maintain the downward trajectory of inflation expectations.