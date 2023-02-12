BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI)



for January was 54.5

December was 52

long-term average 53.6



BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope:

“Despite the halt in lower expansionary levels, the trend of a higher proportion of negative comments continued in January (61.7%), compared with 58.2% in December and 47.3% in November. The holiday season was a common theme, along with the shortage of labour and general market uncertainty that has been evident for some months now”.

BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel:

said that “as encouraging as January’s PSI result might look, we are reluctant to read too much into one month’s result – especially around the holiday period”.

New Zealand services pmi 13 February 2023