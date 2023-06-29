ANZ comments:

  • Business confidence leapt 13 points in June to -18, the highest read since November 2021.
  • Expected own activity jumped 8 points to +3; hardly strong, but the first time in 14 months that it’s been in the black.
  • Inflation indicators generally eased.
  • Reported inward freight disruption fell to a fresh low.
New Zealand business confidence activity inflation June 2023