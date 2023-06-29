>
New Zealand data - June business confidence and activity both improved from May
New Zealand data - June business confidence and activity both improved from May
-
ANZ Business Outlook survey with better news for the NZ economy
Eamonn Sheridan
Thursday, 29/06/2023 | 01:06 GMT-0
29/06/2023 | 01:06 GMT-0
ANZ comments:
- Business confidence leapt 13 points in June to -18, the highest read since November 2021.
- Expected own activity jumped 8 points to +3; hardly strong, but the first time in 14 months that it’s been in the black.
- Inflation indicators generally eased.
- Reported inward freight disruption fell to a fresh low.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW