For the y/y the index in March rose 12.1%.

The New Zealand Food Price Index (FPI) is a measure of the changes in the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages purchased by households in New Zealand.

based on the prices of a basket of goods that are commonly purchased by households in New Zealand

The FPI is an important indicator of inflation in New Zealand, as food and non-alcoholic beverages make up a significant portion of household spending.