New Zealand trade data for November 2022. The balance of trade deficit in the month not as large as it was in October.

Trade balance (November ) -1863mn NZD

prior -2298mn

Annual trade balance -14.63bn NZD

prior -13.86bn

Imports 8.54bn NZD

prior 8.26bn

Exports 6.68bn NZD

prior 5.96bn

Earlier from NZ:

---

The trade data is barely shifting NZD/USD: