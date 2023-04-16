Last week we had the manufacturing PMI slumping into contraction:
The Services PMI has held up in expansion:
BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope:
- “Although there was a moderate decline in expansion levels during March, the proportion of negative comments jumped from 51.9% in February to 58.6% in March. A cooling economy, effects of price increases and general uncertainty were the main comments that came through”.
BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert:
- “while the PSI held reasonably firm in March, the PMI slipped into a slightly negative position. Still, there was enough in them, overall, to suggest a positive underlying tendency in activity”.