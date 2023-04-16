Last week we had the manufacturing PMI slumping into contraction:

The Services PMI has held up in expansion:

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope:

“Although there was a moderate decline in expansion levels during March, the proportion of negative comments jumped from 51.9% in February to 58.6% in March. A cooling economy, effects of price increases and general uncertainty were the main comments that came through”.

BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert: