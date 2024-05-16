Producer level inflation holding at elevated levels. Inputs a little lower than in Q4 2023, but outputs up.

Earlier:

The Producer Price Index (PPI) is a measure of the average prices that producers in a country receive for their outputs (PPI Outputs) and the average prices that producers pay for their inputs (PPI Inputs).

PPI Outputs:

The PPI Outputs measure the average prices received by New Zealand producers for goods and services they produce and sell. This could be to other businesses (intermediate consumption) or to final consumers.

cover various industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and services, among others

rising PPI Outputs index can indicate increasing inflationary pressure as producers are getting higher prices for their goods and services. However, they might not necessarily pass these increases on to consumers

PPI Inputs: