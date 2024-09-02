New Zealand export and import prices data for the April, May and June quarter of 2024

Terms of trade +2.1% q/q

expected +2.0%, prior +5.1%

for the y/y, -1.6%

Export Prices +5.2% q/q

expected +2.8%, prior -0.3%

for the y/y prices of exports -1.0%

export volumes -4.3% q/q

Import Prices +3.1%

expected +0.5%, prior -5.1%

for the y/y prices of imports +0.7%

import volumes +3.2% q/q

NZD/USD update, a few pips lower on the data:

---