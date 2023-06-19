New Zealand data, Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence survey for Q2 2023 comes in at 83.1
- up from Q1's reading of 77.7
A little encouragement from New Zealand after last week's data confirmed the country had dropped into economic recession:
