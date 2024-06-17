Westpac McDermott Miller consumer sentiment survey for the second quarter of 2024 comes in at a woeful 82.2

prior 93.2

The quarterly New Zealand Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence survey measures the confidence and sentiment of consumers regarding economic conditions. It is a comprehensive survey that includes various indices, such as the overall Consumer Confidence Index, which evaluates general economic outlook, and sub-indices assessing current financial situation, expected future conditions, and willingness to buy major household items.