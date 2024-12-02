Prior quarter 2.0%

Terms of trade +2.4% versus 1.8% expected % q/q

YoY x.x% vs -1.6% last quarter

Export Prices +0.7.x% q/q vs 5.2% last quarter. Expected 1.4%

Import Prices -1.7% vs +3.1% last quarter. Expected -0.6%

Other details:

Total exports of goods and services for the September 2024 quarter were $22.2 billion, up from $21.5 billion in the September 2023 quarter.

Total imports of goods and services for the September 2024 quarter were $29.1 billion, the same as the September 2023 quarter.

The total two-way trade for the September 2024 quarter was $51.3 billion.

Export volumes for goods fell 1.8 percent and import volumes rose 3.0 percent.

Export values for goods fell 0.3 percent and import values rose 1.1 percent.

The services terms of trade fell 0.9 percent.

Services export prices rose 0.7 percent, while import prices rose 1.7 percent.

NZD/USD update, a few pips higher on the data: