New Zealand data much improved. Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER). Link to more here. In summary:

Business confidence comes in at -1% in Q3

  • prior -44%

Net 5% expect a deterioration in general economic conditions over the coming months

  • prior was 40% expecting deterioration

Firms’ own trading activity, net 31% reporting a decline in activity in their own business in Q3, but only net 2% are expecting weaker activity in Q4.

On inflation pressure:

  • slight increase in the proportion of firms reporting higher costs in Q3
  • only a net 3% of firms were able to raise prices to pass on costs (from 23% in Q2)
  • "The change in firms’ price-setting behaviour was highlighted by the RBNZ as a key factor providing them the comfort that inflation was easing enough to warrant them in commencing an easing cycle in the OCR.

On the employment front:

  • easing in capacity pressures
  • significant proportions of firms now reporting it easy to find skilled and unskilled labour
  • Many firms also reduced their staff numbers in the September quarter
  • results point to increased slack in the labour market

---

The QSBO is a closely-watched survey:

  • is one of the country's longest-running business surveys. It provides a insights into the business climate and economic conditions in New Zealand, and the factors influencing business sentiment, such as domestic and international economic conditions, government policies, and other external events.
  • surveys businesses across various sectors
  • gathers data on business confidence, demand, hiring intentions, investment plans, and other economic indicators
  • QSBO findings can vary significantly from one quarter to another
