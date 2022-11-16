New Zealand producer price index data for the third quarter of 2022.
PPI Inputs +0.8% q/q (prior +3.1%)
PPI Outputs +1.6% (prior +2.4%)

---

PPI Input captures changes in the average price of a fixed basket of goods and services purchased by the producers in New Zealand

The Producer Price Index Out is a measurement of the price changes of goods produced by the producers in New Zealand.

To the extent the PPI get reflected in CPI the easing back of rises will be welcomed by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.The Bank is on track for another rate hike ahead:

NZD/USD is very little changed after the data release:

nzdusd chart 17 November 2022