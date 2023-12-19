New Zealand data - ANZ Business Survey:

Business confidence 33.2 (November was 30.8), highet since March 2015

Activity 29.3 (November was 26.3)

ANZ comments (key points in brief):

The vast majority of indicators lifted, including the backward-looking measures.

Inflation expectations took a decent step lower, but the proportion of firms expecting higher costs and the proportion intending to raise their prices both rose. Indeed, pricing intentions are the most reliable lead indicator for inflation, and they have stopped falling in recent months.

From the report, summary of how the indicators fared in December: