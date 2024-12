ANZ New Zealand business survey for December 2024:

Business confidence eased 3 points to +62 in December

but expected own activity rose 2 points to +50

past own activity (the best GDP indicator) jumped 10 points to 0.

Past employment fell 1 point to -13.

Pricing indicators and inflation expectations were little changed, but there was a surprising 7-point jump in cost expectations from a net 63% to a net 70% expecting higher costs in the next three months.

more to come

Earlier from NZ: