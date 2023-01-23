BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said that while the sector remained in expansion for the last month of 2022, the December result saw the key sub-index of Activity/Sales (52.1) down to its lowest level since February 2022
BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert said that “December marked a significant slowdown in a short space of time for the PSI, although the maintained loftiness in New Orders/Business suggested there was still a lot of demand-side pressure at play”.
NZD/USD not much changed. The PSI tends not to be much of a market mover upon release though.