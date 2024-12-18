Capital Economics on the NZ data

"It was dramatically worse than anyone had expected,"

and what it means for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand:

"Given the dire state of the economy, we now think risks are tilted towards a larger 75bp cut in February." he added. "We’re more convinced than ever that the Bank will cut rates below neutral, eventually to 2.25%."

The remarks from CE come via Reuters reporting on the dreadful data from NZ earlier.

NZD/USD update, hitting its lowest since October 2022: