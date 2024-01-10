The ANZ World Commodity Price Index gained 2.4% m/m in December

prior was -1.2%

For the y/y, came in at -1.8% y/y.

ANZ's report cites:

Dairy prices improved to drive the index higher, more than offsetting weaker aluminium prices.

In New Zealand dollar terms, the index lifted 1.9% m/m as the NZ dollar gained 2.4% against the trade weighted index.

As part of this report on New Zealand export prices ANZ includes comments on global shipping, which are particularly relevant right now given the chaos in the Red Sea.