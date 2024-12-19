New Zealand trade data for November 2024
Exports 6.48bn NZD
- prior 5.61bn
Imports 6.92bn
- prior 7.27bn
Trade Balance -437.0mn
- prior -1658mn
Annual Trade Balance -8.25bn
- prior -9.07bn
NZD/USD not a lot changed on the data release, nestled near US time lows.
For the technical analysts, if you check out the chart above (5 minute candles NZD/USD) on our free app and cram more data into the chart it looks like we've pulled back into a support area (on a resistance becoming support basis). Let me know how wrong I am in the comments ;-)