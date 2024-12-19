New Zealand trade data for November 2024

Exports 6.48bn NZD

prior 5.61bn

Imports 6.92bn

prior 7.27bn

Trade Balance -437.0mn

prior -1658mn

Annual Trade Balance -8.25bn

prior -9.07bn

NZD/USD not a lot changed on the data release, nestled near US time lows.

For the technical analysts, if you check out the chart above (5 minute candles NZD/USD) on our free app and cram more data into the chart it looks like we've pulled back into a support area (on a resistance becoming support basis).