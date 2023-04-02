Fonterra is reducing its 2022/23 forecast Farmgate Milk Price midpoint by 20 cents to $8.30/kgMS.

from $8.50

Citing soft short-term demand and increased US & EU milk production.

“Since our last update in February, prices for our products on Global Dairy Trade have either declined or remained flat.

“There are two main drivers behind this. The first is demand from China for whole milk powder has not yet returned to expected levels. The second is Northern Hemisphere milk production, and therefore skim milk powder stocks, are increasing as they head into their Spring flush."

Dairy is a critical New Zealand export.