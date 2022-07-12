Food price  inflation  still on the up, even more strongly, in New Zealand.

  • The Food Price Index (FPI) is a m/m indicator that measures the change in the cost of food, and food services, purchased by New Zealand households.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is battling rapidly rising inflation, they will be announcing their next rate hike at 0200 GMT today:

