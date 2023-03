New Zealand economic growth in the October to December 2022 quarter

GDP (sa) -0.6% q/q

expected -0.2%, prior 2.0%

GDP +2.2% y/y

expected +3.3%, prior 6.4%

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has been saying for months and months and months that it'll hike rates into the recession. We're halfway there.

Careful what you wish for.