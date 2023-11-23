New Zealand National, NZ First and ACT parties sign a coalition agreement to form government (as expected)

Winston Peters appointed as New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister for half of the three-year parliamentary term; David Seymour will be Dep PM for the second half

Winston Peters appointed as New Zealand Foreign Minister

Nicola Willis to be appointed NZ Finance Minister

I posted earlier on Willis' views on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand:

Willis spoke in an interview with Bloomberg TV and said that if her party won power it'd quickly remove the employment mandate from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, leaving only the inflation mandate.

ADDED - Incoming PM Luxon confirms that change will be made to the RBNZ remit - focus of monetary policy will be on price stability.

also will repeal ban on offshore oil and gas

NZD/USD is a chopping about on the political news but overall not a lot changed: