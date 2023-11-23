New Zealand's voting system can make forming a government a drawn out affair. The election was back on October 14 with Luxon winning most votes. He has finally cobbled together a coalition.

Luxon statement:

Negotiations have concluded with ACT and New Zealand First to form a government that will deliver for all New Zealanders. The parties are now going through their respective party processes for final sign-off and we expect that process to be completed this evening. Subject to agreement by all parties, a signing ceremony will take place tomorrow at Parliament.