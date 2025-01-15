New Zealand Food Price Index for December 2024 is +0.1%
- prior was -0.1%
NZD/USD is barely changed.
The New Zealand Food Price Index (FPI) is a measure of the changes in the average price of food items sold in New Zealand.
- calculated and published monthly by Statistics New Zealand
- the FPI tracks the prices of a basket of food items that represent the typical spending patterns of New Zealand households
- the FPI is an important indicator of inflation in New Zealand, as food prices account for a significant portion of household expenditure