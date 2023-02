New Zealand Electronic Retail Card Spending +2.6% m/m

expected +1.9%, prior -2.5%

For the y/y, +2.7%

prior +4.8%

Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.

Earlier from NZ:

----

NZD/USD swung around with the USD more broadly overnight:

Overall, the market is swinging back and forth from optimism about better global growth to pessimism about higher rates and I don't see the paradigm changing any time soon.