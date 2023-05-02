Earlier from NZ we had the RBNZ Financial Stability Report:

There was little to alarm in that. And now we get employment report beats. Put these two together and, at the margin, the hurdles to further RBNZ rate hikes are lower.

Jobs added: beat

Unemployment rate: beat

Wage growth: miss (which the RBNZ will like)

