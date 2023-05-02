Earlier from NZ we had the RBNZ Financial Stability Report:

There was little to alarm in that. And now we get employment report beats. Put these two together and, at the margin, the hurdles to further RBNZ rate hikes are lower.

New Zealand jobs report q1 2023
  • Jobs added: beat
  • Unemployment rate: beat
  • Wage growth: miss (which the RBNZ will like)

