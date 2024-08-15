Business NZ Manufacturing PMI for July 2024 records its 17th consecutive month of contraction.

  • some small signs of improvement
  • still significantly below its long-term average of 52.6

BusinessNZ’s Director, Advocacy Catherine Beard:

  • sector continuing to strugglee

BNZ’s Senior Economist Doug Steel:

  • manufacturing activity will turn when the broader economy turns
  • Easing monetary conditions will help in this regard, but it will take time for the likes of a lower OCR to generate a general pick up in sales
