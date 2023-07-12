BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) is still well under its longer run average of 53.0

Comes in at an awful 47.5 in June

lowest since November 2022

eight of the last ten months showing overall activity below 50.0

BNZ Senior Economist, Craig Ebert

“for a weaker reading one has to go back to August 2021 (39.0), when the Delta strain outbreak of COVID-19 invoked level-4 lockdowns”

Yesterday the Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its cash rate unchanged, the Bank is watching now for the full impact of its steady rate hike cycle: